Maguire slams Broncos link but hints at future

PREMIERSHIP-WINNING coach Michael Maguire says he will be selective with his next NRL opportunity as the coaching carousel threatens to spin deep into the finals series.

Maguire, who famously led South Sydney to a breakthrough title in 2014, has been linked with Brisbane, Manly, Penrith and the Wests Tigers.

However Maguire denied reports he had recently been offered a three-year deal to replace Wayne Bennett at the Broncos.

"We've had no contact so I'm not sure where that's come from. Obviously it's a great club. They're working through a lot of things up there," Maguire told Macquarie Sports Radio on Friday.

"I'm running out of days in the week to do the various jobs floating around.

"I'm aware there's a lot of noise around the coaching, but at the moment I have full respect for the coaches there. I'm not going to go into too much detail because I don't have any."

The Sea Eagles are likely to be on the search for a new coach after Barrett this week declined to comment on his reported resignation on legal advice.

Penrith are without a mentor for next season after sacking Anthony Griffin, while the Tigers could be an option should Ivan Cleary request a release to return to the Panthers.

But while reluctant to give much away, Maguire said his time at the Rabbitohs and Wigan had shown him the importance of having the right cornerstones in place for success.

"Once you've been in those positions where you've seen a club be extremely successful, there's certain things that need to be in place," he said.

"To go back into a club now with those things that I'm keen for, and I have seen work, to create success, it's an important part when you're picking a club."