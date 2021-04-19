Australian surfing legend Mick Fanning's wildcard return to the world surfing stage coincided with a shark sighting at Narrabeen Beach in Sydney yesterday.

Fanning - who famously survived a great white shark attack in competition in South Africa in 2015 - had just competed in his World Surf League heat at Narrabeen when a shark was spotted near the competition area.

Surfers competing in the second heat were pulled from the water by officials and the competition was stopped for 15 minutes after the shark sighting.

Mick Fanning of Australia surfing in the Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic on Sunday. Picture: Matt Dunbar/World Surf League

Three-time world champion Fanning was safely back on the beach after advancing from his elimination heat when the shark was spotted.

Fanning was participating in the World Surf League Championship Tour in July 2015 at Jeffreys Bay, South Africa when a great white shark attacked him leaving him suffering from recurring nightmares.

Mobbed by fans as he battled to get up the sand at North Narrabeen after his third round loss to Brazilian No 1 Italo Ferreira yesterday Fanning was keen for a bit of quiet time with his son and found it away from the competition site in his car.

Mick Fanning swamped by fans after his heat at the Rip Curl Classic on Sunday. Picture: Damian Shaw

"He missed his nap so I wanted to get him here so he could sleep,'' the devoted new dad said.

Fanning said he enjoyed his heats.

"I enjoyed the process but every time I went out it was just surfing, there was no anxiety to have a good score'' he said.

"It was more about putting out a big performance. I felt I surfed OK but the waves didn't really turn on for me," Fanning said.

Originally published as Mick Fanning in another shark attack scare