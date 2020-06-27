Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world.
Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world.
Technology

Microsoft to permanently close most stores

27th Jun 2020 9:51 AM

Microsoft says it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.

Like other retailers, the software and computing giant had to temporarily close all of its stores in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, Microsoft has 72 stores in the US and several others abroad where they sell laptops and other hardware.

Friday's announcement reflects what the company calls a "strategic change" for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online.

Microsoft said it would "reimagine" the physical spaces at its four high-profile Microsoft Experience Centers in New York City, London, Sydney and at the US company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft said the closures would result in a pre-tax charge of about $US450 million ($A657 million), or 5 US cents per share, taken in the current quarter ending June 30.

The company didn't say if the move would result in lay-offs.

Originally published as Microsoft to permanently close most stores

business microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Queensland police will launch a major crackdown on people under quarantine orders, backpackers and licensed venues to prevent a second wave of the virus.

        Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

        Central Highlands animal registration notices issued

        News If you own a dog, it is time to renew its registration or to register for the first...

        Council urges businesses to seek state guidance

        premium_icon Council urges businesses to seek state guidance

        News Mayor Kerry Hayes said Queensland Health was still the lead agency in the Central...

        Overflow camping in the Highlands discontinued

        premium_icon Overflow camping in the Highlands discontinued

        News The council made the decision in accordance with a court ruling.