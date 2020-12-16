Middlemount mine death case pushed back three months

David Routledge died in a high wall collapse at Middlemount mine in June 2019.

David Routledge died in a high wall collapse at Middlemount mine in June 2019.

The case against three senior managers and a CQ mine operator over the tragic death of South Mackay grandfather David Routledge will be mentioned again in three months.

The 55 year old was crushed to death following a high-wall collapse at Middlemount mine on June 26 last year.

He had been using a digger when part of the high wall collapsed and engulfed the machine just after noon.

David Routledge died in June 201 at Middlemount mine. Three managers and the mine operator have been charged over his death.

More stories:

Quarry supervisor’s ‘tick and flick’ safety approach

‘Grossly deficient’: CQ mine death findings revealed

Following an investigation into the incident, site senior executive Darren Lee Cuthbertson, mine manager Darrin Brian Milner and open-cut examiner Neville John Whitley were all charged with serious health and safety breaches.

Mine operator Middlemount Coal Pty Ltd has also been charged over the fatal incident.

They are all charged with failing to discharge health and safety obligations – causing death or grievous bodily harm.

Mackay man David Routledge died when a wall collapsed while he was operating a digger at the Middlemount open-cut coal mine. Picture Facebook

More stories:

BATTLE OF THE MINES: David and Goliath tussle over coal land

Inspectorate under fire for failure to share safety records

It is alleged no assessment and no effective measures were taken to mitigate any hazards after a blast – that occurred 10 days earlier – resulted in up to three metres of hanging rock on the high wall, which was identified as likely being a “geotech issue”.

Matters involving Middlemount Coal, Mr Cuthbertson and Mr Whitley were mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The case against Mr Milner was mentioned last week.

All matters were adjourned to March 23 next year for mention.