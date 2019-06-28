Middlemount miner named

TRAGIC ACCIDENT: David Routledge from the Middlemount Coal Mine is the worker who tragically passed away after a mining accident.

TRAGIC ACCIDENT: David Routledge from the Middlemount Coal Mine is the worker who tragically passed away after a mining accident. Contributed

56 YEAR-OLD David Routledge has been identified as the mining excavator who lost his life at the Middlemount Coal Mine on Wednesday June 26.

The South Mackay father and grandfather became trapped in a digger on Wednesday afternoon after a high wall collapsed at the mine.

The tragic passing of Mr Routledge makes it the third miner death in six months in the Isaac region.

Isaac Mayor, Cr Anne Baker echoes the sentiments of so may in the region with this unfortunate news.

”We share in the pain of their loss as it is one that all of our communities have known,” Cr Baker said.

"Tragically, this is the third loss of life in an Isaac region mine in the past six months following earlier incidents at Saraji Mine and Moranbah North Mine.

"It is a reminder of the inherent dangers our local workers face every day working in the resources sector. "

Our thoughts and prayers go out to David's family and friends through this time.