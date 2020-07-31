Middlemount rates to fall, but no roads in budget

There were no significant roads projects for Middlemount laid out in this year’s budget, despite $28.3 million being allocated to roadworks.

REDUCED water rates and a place to practice their serve, Isaac Regional Council was happy to show Middlemount some budget love.

Here's how the Isaac Regional Council budget will impact Middlemount residents.

WINNERS

Water

MIDDLEMOUNT residents can enjoy a longer shower, knowing they will not be charged more in their rates.

The town's water infrastructure charges dropped by $10, to $220 per chargeable units.

Water usage rates across Isaac would remain largely the same, with only high-volume water use copping an increase.

Residents will be charged 30 cents more compared to last year, with high-volume charges jumping from $1.80 to $2.10 for usage over 75 Kls.

Rates freeze for families, as mega mines hit in budget

ANALYSIS: 11 winners and losers in the Isaac budget

Parks, pools and roads: What Dysart won in the budget

Parks and sports

TENNIS players are the big winners in Middlemount, with Isaac Regional Council committing $88,000 to upgrade the court's lighting and switchboard set-up.

Waste

IT WILL cost ratepayers $560,000 to reline and rehabilitate parts of Middlemount's sewer network.

LOSERS

Drivers

THERE are no significant roads projects for Middlemount laid out in this year's budget, despite $28.3 million being allocated to roadworks.

Drivers will benefit from more general road improvement projects, particularly in rural areas.

Roads damaged in ex-cyclone Trevor will benefit from $12.1 million in restoration works.

Rural roads will have the most work done, with $4.1 million allocated to road re-sheeting, $1.9 million for road rehabilitation programs, and $490,000 for drainage renewal.

A further $1.6 million will be spent on region-wide bitumen surfacing renewal and $900,000 for a natural disaster resilience floodway construction program.