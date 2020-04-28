Menu
Mary Mills celebrating with Verlie Climpson, Constable Luke Giese and police dog Uzi, Senior Constable Karen McNish and Val Russell.
Lifestyle

Milestone birthday celebrated social distancing style

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
28th Apr 2020
MARY Mills had her 100th birthday on Sunday and her close friends wouldn't let it go down without some sort of celebration.

Margaret Scotney from the Bundaberg Senior Citizens said she wanted to do something to celebrate her close friend's special day, so she organised a small gathering and contacted Bundaberg Police for assistance.

Ms Mills told the NewsMail that one of her passions was dancing and Ms Scotney confirmed it and said she was a remarkable lady.

"She is a lovely lady, she dances and comes to most of the dances at the centre, she's just always dancing," Ms Scotney said.

"She is helpful all the time and is always there for some advice."

Ms Mills said she was very surprised and it was lovely to see some friendly faces.

Senior Constable Karen McNish attended the event with Constable Luke Giese and police dog Uzi and said she was pleased to see everyone complying with the social distancing regulations on such a beautiful occasion.

Later in the day some members of the Singing Senior Citizens drove by in their cars to 'toot' Ms Mills a happy birthday.

