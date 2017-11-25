Milestone game for Brothers

WELL BOWLED: Phoebe Murphy gets her first two wickets for Brothers.

WELL BOWLED: Phoebe Murphy gets her first two wickets for Brothers. Allan Reinikka ROK291017ajcricke

Cricket: A RECORD- breaking performance and a milestone achievement was seen by Emerald Brothers at the weekend.

Saturday's match between the Brothers and Emerald Magpies at the Emerald Showgrounds saw Brothers finish on top with a score of 325 against Magpies 92 in the 40-over game.

In a huge effort, Cameron Keene scored 205 for Brothers, which has only been achieved a few times since the inception of the Central Highlands 40-over competition.

Brothers player and club vice-president Martin Langan said he hadn't seen that score achieved in his 10 years in the team.

"You don't see that score very often in a 40-over game. It really is a rare occurrence,” he said.

Seniors player Phoebe Murphy took her first two wickets in two consecutive balls in the same game.

She just missed the hat-trick, took a great catch and made her first runs with three not outs.

This is Murphy's first fullseason playing for Emerald Brothers and Langan said she was happy with the two wickets she took.

"She would've liked to get the hat-trick but it just wasn't meant to be,” he said.

"She's a great all-round player and she took not only her first wicket this season but two in a row.”

Langan said the competition is about four rounds in and so far the Emerald Brothers are undefeated.

"We are going pretty well,” he said.

"We have won all our matches and the team has been playing quite well.

"It has been a good team effort so far.

"We play Dysart this coming weekend at the showgrounds and hopefully another win under the belt will keep us on top.”