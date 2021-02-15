Menu
Miley Cyrus accepts UFC fighter’s proposal

by Jai Bednall
15th Feb 2021 9:10 AM

It was the most unexpected call-out of UFC 258, but it might end up being the most successful.

While most fighters use their post-win interviews to order their next opponent, Julian Marquez had something different in mind after returning from a long absence by submitting Maki Pitolo.

"I've been (waiting) 31 months to get on this damn mic and to call these people out right now," Marquez said. "This is my time to shine. So … Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine?"

Miley Cyrus accepted Julian Marquez's Valentine's proposal … with one condition.
Miley Cyrus accepted Julian Marquez's Valentine's proposal … with one condition.

Marquez, who walked out to Cyrus' cover of Blondie's Heart of Glass before his win against Piolo, later expanded on his love for the 28-year-old pop star.

"I'm 30 years old, I grew up watching Hannah Montana, (listening to) Party in the USA … I've been to her concert many times," he said. "She's just … she's my love. I love that woman."

Asked what he thought his chances were of Cyrus feeling the same way, Marquez said: "100 per cent."

"Have you seen me? Do you not see this beautiful beard and this gorgeous smile and these pretty eyes? She's about to make a song about me," he added.

He wasn't wrong.

Cyrus, who has been talking about how fun it is being single, accepted his proposal - with one condition.

"Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS. Happy VDay and Congrats my love!"

Originally published as Miley Cyrus accepts UFC fighter's proposal

