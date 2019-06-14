Menu
Login

Dangers lurking in school lunches
Health

Milk recalled over contamination fears

14th Jun 2019 5:43 AM

EIGHT varieties of milk sold in Victoria and southern NSW have been recalled amid fears they may contain cleaning solution.

Dairy company Lactalis Australia recalled the one-litre Coles, Pauls, REV and PhysiCAL branded milk on Thursday, saying they may contain "an amount of food grade dairy cleaning solution".

Available for sale in Coles, Woolworths, IGA and other retailers, the bad batch has best before dates from June 25 to June 28 and the milk may have yellow colouring and/or a chemical taste, the company said.

In its own statement, Coles said they have sold the milk in across Victoria and southern parts of NSW including Albury, Deniliquin, Lavington and Tocumwal.

Anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

RECALLED MILKS:

• Coles Full Cream Milk 1L Bottle (use by date: 25 and 26 June 2019)

• Coles Low Fat Milk 1L Bottle (use by date: 25 and 26 June 2019)

• Coles Skim Milk 1L Bottle (use by date: 25 June 2019)

• Pauls Full Cream Milk 1L Bottle (use by date: 26 and 27 June 2019)

• Pauls Smarter White Milk 1L Bottle (use by date: 25, 26 and 27 June 2019)

• REV 1L Bottle (use by date: 28 June 2019)

• PhysiCAL Low Fat 1L Bottle (use by date: 26 June 2019)

• PhysiCAL Skim 1L Bottle (use by date: 27 June 2019)

Source: Lactalis Australia

 

Eight varieties of milk sold in Victoria and NSW have been recalled. Picture: AAP
Eight varieties of milk sold in Victoria and NSW have been recalled. Picture: AAP

More Stories

editors picks milk recall

Top Stories

    Budget disappoints MP

    Budget disappoints MP

    News Millar says the State Budget is 'full of political spin'.

    • 14th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Pouring money into fuel pumps

    Pouring money into fuel pumps

    News Highest prices in Central Queensland.

    Qld first for disaster software

    Qld first for disaster software

    News Massive benefits during disasters and for road users

    Adani gets green light with final approval

    Adani gets green light with final approval

    Breaking Environmental Department has approved a crucial plan for mine.