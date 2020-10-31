Millar ‘feeling good’, ready to fight for new services in Gregory

Gregory MP Lachlan Millar with LNP volunteers Loyola and Glen McKinlay and Mike Burns at the Emerald North State School polling booth for the 2020 state election.

INCUMBENT candidate for Gregory Lachlan Millar has been travelling across the region today, making final visits to communities before residents place their votes.

From Tieri to Capella, Blackwater and Emerald, Mr Millar has spent the day on the road, a job he’s very familiar with, covering the expansive electorate which spreads from Duaringa to Birdsville.

“I’m feeling good,” Mr Millar said.

“Its been a long campaign, but our job is to get out there and speak to as many people as we can and try to get as many votes (as possible).

“This isn’t a safe seat. This is a seat you’ve got to work for every vote.”

Mr Millar, the current LNP member for Gregory, has spent the day trying to see as many people he could meet across all the booths.

“We’ve got quite a few booths to get to, unlike the seats down the south east where they’ve got one or two booths to man, we’ve got about 14.

“It’s good support out there.

“People really want a change in government and we’ve got to start winning seats in the regions but also in the south east.”

If he is successful in being re-elected, Mr Millar wants to focus on bringing renal dialysis services to Emerald and Longreach, and replace the Blackwater Hospital.

“We have a thriving community in Blackwater and we have an inadequate hospital,” he said.

“We need to make sure we get a brand new hospital.”

Getting more funding for education services, road funding and infrastructure will also be a priority.

He was confident that Gregory’s two main industries, mining and agriculture, would lead the region’s recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

“What we need to remember in Gregory is the two main industries are agriculture and mining,” he said.

“They’re the two industries that are going to get us out of this COVID-19 recession and we need government to support these industries to help us.”

Mr Millar says if re-elected, he would continue fighting for the region and said it wouldn’t be possible without the team backing him.

“My job everyday is to wake up every morning to find out how I can get someone else another job, how I can help business employ another person, how we can make this a vibrant community to keep people staying in this region,” he said.

“Encouraging young families and young people coming to the region.

“And I can’t do my job without the people behind me. This job isn’t just done by one person, it’s a team of people.”