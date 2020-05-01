Million-dollar Moranbah lotto ticket a Mother’s Day gift

THE lucky woman with a winning Moranbah newsagency lotto entry received her ticket as a Mother’s Day gift.

The business owner’s daughter sent her a ticket for Mother’s Day that ended up being worth more than $1.9 million.

The woman from Charters Towers cried when she learnt of her million-dollar windfall and said the money would allow her business to continue operating.

“Oh my goodness,” she said. “This couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I own a small business and we’ve had to shut down due to coronavirus so it has been really tough. It will definitely go towards saving our business.

“I was getting really worried that I’d have to close for good, but this just means I won’t have to. What a relief.”

The winner said that some of the cash would go towards relaxation.

“After all of this, I will need a bit of a holiday, so I might put it towards that too.

“I just can’t wait for my husband to get home so we can celebrate together.”

The successful ticket was purchased at Coalfields News in Moranbah.

Coalfields News owner Janine King said she was thrilled their winner had been united with their prize.

“We are so happy for our winner,” she said.

“We are glad it has been claimed by someone who will really enjoy it and we are thrilled to have helped make it happen.

“Congratulations to our winner. We wish her all the best.”

The winning numbers in the lotto were 17, 15, 34, 23, 38 and 3, with supplementary numbers 31 and 18.