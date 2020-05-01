Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WINNER: The winning lotto ticket was a Mother's Day gift.
WINNER: The winning lotto ticket was a Mother's Day gift.
News

Million-dollar Moranbah lotto ticket a Mother’s Day gift

Timothy Cox
1st May 2020 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE lucky woman with a winning Moranbah newsagency lotto entry received her ticket as a Mother’s Day gift.

The business owner’s daughter sent her a ticket for Mother’s Day that ended up being worth more than $1.9 million.

The woman from Charters Towers cried when she learnt of her million-dollar windfall and said the money would allow her business to continue operating.

“Oh my goodness,” she said. “This couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I own a small business and we’ve had to shut down due to coronavirus so it has been really tough. It will definitely go towards saving our business.

“I was getting really worried that I’d have to close for good, but this just means I won’t have to. What a relief.”

The winner said that some of the cash would go towards relaxation.

“After all of this, I will need a bit of a holiday, so I might put it towards that too.

“I just can’t wait for my husband to get home so we can celebrate together.”

The successful ticket was purchased at Coalfields News in Moranbah.

Coalfields News owner Janine King said she was thrilled their winner had been united with their prize.

“We are so happy for our winner,” she said.

“We are glad it has been claimed by someone who will really enjoy it and we are thrilled to have helped make it happen.

“Congratulations to our winner. We wish her all the best.”

The winning numbers in the lotto were 17, 15, 34, 23, 38 and 3, with supplementary numbers 31 and 18.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has congratulated Queenslanders as the state again recorded no new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

        Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        premium_icon Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Crime Revealed: Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Short courses prove popular during pandemic

        premium_icon Short courses prove popular during pandemic

        News There has been a 300 per cent increase in short course enrolments at...

        Councils gain ally in coronavirus jobs battle plan

        premium_icon Councils gain ally in coronavirus jobs battle plan

        Politics LNP has backed LGAQ “battle plan” to create more than 14,000 jobs across Queensland...