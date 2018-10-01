Can you answer this million-dollar question?

Millionaire Hot Seat could have a new million-dollar winner tonight.

A 61-YEAR-OLD sales director from Melbourne makes it all the way to the million-dollar question on Millionaire Hot Seat tonight.

Craig Anderson will be the eighth person in Hot Seat history to have a shot at the final question.

So what's the obstacle standing between him and a million dollars?

The concept of the 'Superman' is a significant part of the works of which philosopher?

A: Karl Marx

B: Friedrich Nietzsche

C: Georg Wilhelm Hegel

D: Immanuel Kant

Answer: B

Craig Anderson could win the grand prize on Millionaire Hot Seat tonight.

We'll find out if Mr Anderson wins when Millionaire Hot Seat airs at 5pm tonight on Nine.

So far there's only been one winner on the show. Edwin Daly, a retiree from Mt Barker in South Australia, won the major prize in 2016 after correctly answering this question.

Commonly known by his nickname, what was the full name of 'Banjo' Paterson?

A: Albert Burke

B: Andrew Barton

C: Adam Beaufort

D: Adrian Banks

Answer: B

Six other contestants made it all the way to the million dollar question but failed at the final hurdle.

Here are the questions they got wrong.

Which of Hollywood's four Warner Brothers died on the eve of their landmark premiere of The Jazz Singer?

A: Albert

B: Harry

C: Jack

D: Sam

Answer: D

Horowitz is the original surname of which American actor?

A: Matt Damon

B: Johnny Depp

C: Julia Roberts

D: Winona Ryder

Answer: D

Mount Barker resident Edwin Daly won a million dollars.

Famous for his Chinese Theatre, Sid Grauman had earlier opened which other Hollywood theatre in 1922?

A: French

B: Egyptian

C: Roman

D: Arabian

Answer: B

On the current flag of the United Nations, which country is shown closest to the top of the flag?

A: New Zealand

B: Norway

C: Chile

D: Iceland

Answer: A

In 1935, which of these countries became the first to use an image of the future Queen Elizabeth on a bank note?

A: Australia

B: New Zealand

C: England

D: Canada

Answer: D

Which of these Gilbert & Sullivan operettas was performed first?

A: The Gondoliers

B: The Pirates Of Penzance

C: The Mikado

D: The Yeomen Of The Guard

Answer: B