Millions up for grabs in council tender review

Isaac Regional Council is encouraging businesses to join Local Buy as a pre-qualified supplier as it undertakes a major review and refresh of current supplier arrangements.

ISAAC region businesses will be given a running start in the race for millions of dollars worth of council tenders under a new Local Buy forum.

Mayor Anne Baker said the Local Buy panel was a major shake-up of Isaac Regional Council’s current supplier arrangements, which would put local businesses front and centre for tenders.

From next Tuesday until July 21, businesses can register their interest to become a preferred supplier under the Local Buy arrangement, Cr Baker said.

“We know local government legislation can be complex, and Local Buy takes the guesswork out for many businesses by providing a streamlined tender process,” she said.

“Becoming a pre-qualified supplier under the Local Buy panel arrangement puts local businesses in the running for more projects, saves time and money, and offers a shorter procurement process.”

The Local Buy forum would review everything from office supplies to major infrastructure projects, Cr Baker said, with millions of dollars’ worth of tenders up for grabs each year.

Panel arrangement contracts currently under review and closing Tuesday, June 16 include:

BUS262: Engineering and Environmental Consultancy Services

BUS270: Road, Water, Sewerage and Civil Works

BUS274: ICT Solutions and Services

BUS267: Open Spaces, Parks, Play, Sport and Recreation

BUS265: Planning, Surveying, Design and Architectural Services

Tranche 2 closes on Tuesday 23 June 2020 and includes:

NPN 2.18: Smart Cities Connected Communities

BUS271: Corporate Clothing, Workwear and PPE

BUS276: Tyres, Tubes and Associated Services

BUS261: Legal Services

BUS259 (B): Recruitment Services – Permanent Staff

Tranche 3 closes on Tuesday 7 July 2020 and includes:

BUS258: Office and Stationery:

NPN 1.18: Telecommunication Services

BUS277: Chemical Supply

BUS260: Advertising and Media Services

BUS233: Motor Vehicles

Tranche 4 closes on Tuesday 21 July 2020 and includes:

BUS268: Spare Parts and Associated Services

BUS263: Call Centres and Customer Administration Services

BUS272: Business, Finance and Organisational Management Services

BUS278: Human Resources and Employee Relations.

BUS279: Project Management Services (Civil Infrastructure)