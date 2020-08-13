Menu
Crime

‘Mind-boggled’ over dad’s meth for golden staph knee pain

Kerri-Anne Mesner
13th Aug 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM
A SINGLE father with a severely autistic son turned to methamphetamines for pain relief from a golden staph infection in his knee.

Cameron Troy Huff, 46, pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Huff driving on Berserker St about midnight on May 5 and a search of his vehicle revealed three clip-seal bags containing about 1.7g of meth concealed in a toiletry bag.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said Huff had two children in his full-time care including a seven-eyar-old severely autistic son.

She said he had a golden staph infection in his knee which caused pain and had used meth for that pain.

Ms Nicholas said he was no longer using meth.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Huff pay a $750 fine and no conviction was recorded.

"It's mind boggling that you turn up at this age with such heavy responsibilities … no history of using … why you would dabble or go down the path of using this drug," she said.

golden staph methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

