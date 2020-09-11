Menu
GALA: The 2018 Queensland Mining Awards.
Mine club announces speakers for industry ‘night of nights’

Melanie Whiting
11th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
FEDERAL Resources Minister Keith Pitt will be a guest speaker at the Queensland Mining Awards gala dinner.

He joins other high profile speakers confirmed for the event, including Anglo American metallurgical coal chief executive Tyler Mitchelson and Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane.

The Queensland Mining Awards are hosted by Bowen Basin Mining Club in partnership with the Queensland Resources Council.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.
More than 300 people have purchased tickets to the industry’s night of nights, designed to celebrate the spirit of innovation, excellence and collaboration that is fostered in Queensland.

The black-tie evening will be held at the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre on Wednesday September 23.

Tickets include networking, a three-course meal, beverages and entertainment, as well as the awards presentation ceremony.

GALA: The 2018 Queensland Mining Awards.
There are now fewer than 50 tickets left.

To secure your spot, visit here.

