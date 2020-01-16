Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Father killed in mine gas trap left a family behind. SAD LOSS: Electrician Paul McGuire.
Father killed in mine gas trap left a family behind. SAD LOSS: Electrician Paul McGuire.
News

Mine death case labelled an ‘isolated occurrence’

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
16th Jan 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONLY red and white tape gave any indication of a lethal danger behind the hatch Paul McGuire popped open with a spanner.

Within minutes he was dead after being sent to the wrong site for a job.

The 34 year old opened a mine goaf and was engulfed by lethal methane air.

Mackay Coroners Court heard there were no warning signs and the hatch had only been secured with a nut and bolt to prevent access.

“The practise which was in place at Anglo on that date with respect to the sealing of this goaf at that time is entirely inadequate,” Counsel Assisting the Coroner John Aberdeen said during a pre-inquest conference.

Mr McGuire’s body was found on May 6, 2014 in Grasstree mine by two co-workers, who will be called to give evidence about their movements in a coronial probe.

The court heard Mr McGuire opened the hatch about 1.15pm and two minutes later a “high high methane” alert was registered in the mine’s control room.

But his body was not found until 2.50pm. Mr Aberdeen said the time lapse needed to be explored.

Anglo American barrister Dr Kerrie Mellifont said Mr McGuire’s death had been the first in 130 years in Queensland mining under these particular circumstances.

“It’s not like some cases which come before the coroners court where there’s more than one death … because of a particular issue,” Dr Mellifont said.

“Do I need multiple deaths before I make a recommendation? ... I thought one was enough,” Coroner David O’Connell said.

Mr Mellifont said it was an “isolated incident” met immediately with a mine safety alert with recommendations industry-wide for each coal mine to conduct a hazard audit for dangerous areas.

central queensland mining death coronial inquest grasstree mine mackay coroners court mine death inquest resources sector
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        premium_icon Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        Education Thousands of Queensland school leavers’ dreams have been realised, with university offers released today. Did you make it in? SEE THE FULL LIST OF OP CUT-OFFS

        ‘Insulting’: Dale Last blasts mine safety review delay

        premium_icon ‘Insulting’: Dale Last blasts mine safety review delay

        Politics ‘Workers in the resources sector have every right to feel insulted by the delay’

        Inquest to probe methane gas death at CQ mine

        premium_icon Inquest to probe methane gas death at CQ mine

        News The 34 year old father died after he was sent to the wrong site to work on a gas...

        NAMED: 20+ people to face Clermont court

        premium_icon NAMED: 20+ people to face Clermont court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.