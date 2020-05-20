Menu
The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright
News

Mine explosion victim identified, four still in hospital

by Patrick Billings
20th May 2020 11:45 AM
A MINER injured in an underground gas blast is doing as well as can be expected after being released from hospital.

Grosvenor mine worker Turi Wiki was one of five men injured when a gas leak ignited at the Moranbah mine site on May 6.The other four men remain critical.

Mr Wiki was discharged yesterday from the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Friend and former colleague Wade Rothery, now a One Nation candidate, said Mr Wiki

"He is doing as well as somebody could be in the circumstances," he said.

 

Injured workers from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah arriving in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP
"I think he's just happy to be able to see his kids and wife but his thoughts are still very much with the guys in hospital."

A GoFundMe for the injured workers has raised almost $200,000.

