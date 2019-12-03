MINE TRAGEDY: Site at standstill a week on from horror

MINING operations remain suspended at a Central Queensland underground mine where a worker was tragically killed last week.

More than a week after miner Brad Duxbury was killed at the Carborough Downs mine, a spokesman for mine operator Fitzroy Australia Resources confirmed mining operations remained suspended.

The spokesman did not respond to further questions, including why operations were still suspended at the site and when Fitzroy expected them to resume.

"Investigations are continuing," he said.

"Fitzroy continues to provide its support to Brad's family and its workforce during this time."

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate released its preliminary findings into the 57-year-old father's death last week. It found a fall of coal from a longwall caused Mr Duxbury's death.

The inspectorate's investigation is continuing.

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.

Mr Duxbury's death marked the seventh fatality at a Queensland mine or quarry in just 18 months.

The tragic spate of deaths has prompted the creation of a draft Industrial Manslaughter Bill, expected to be introduced next year, to tackle the mining industry's safety crisis.

Mining bosses could be thrown in jail for up to 20 years if found negligent while companies could be slugged with a maximum fine of $13.34 million.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert has thrown her support behind the draft bill.

"We need to make sure this legislation comes into our coal industry because … we want everybody to have safety as a focus," Mrs Gilbert said.

She said she had been in contact with health and safety officers within the mining industry who believed the new legislation was not necessary.

However, Mrs Gilbert said it was a must.

"We just keep seeing one fatality after another and it's got to stop," she said.

"We need to keep pushing with legislation until we have no more deaths."