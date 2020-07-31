Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

A 47-YEAR-OLD mine worker admitted to smoking drugs during a “lunch time session” when he was caught drug driving at Moranbah.

Justin Karl Herlihy pleaded guilty yesterday Moranbah Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

He was intercepted by police about 12.15am on May 21, 2020 when he was driving along Mills Ave.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Herlihy returned a positive roadside saliva test and when taken to Moranbah Police Station, further tests revealed methamphetamine and MDMA in his saliva.

Herlihy made admissions to having three puffs on a pipe and meth during a lunch time session, Sgt Cramp said.

Duty lawyer Sean Gibbs said Herlihy worked with yard maintenance on a mine site but previously worked in tree lopping.

Herlihy moved to Dysart for a fresh start about six years ago and travelled to Moranbah each day for work, the court heard.

He had no similar previous offences.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Herlihy shouldn’t be considering these substances at all at his age.

Herlihy pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his saliva. He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.