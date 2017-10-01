Mine years some of the best

IN 1966 Gurney Clamp, along with his wife Gloria, sons Eric and Kevin and their dog Rex, piled into their Mini Minor and drove from Collinsville to Blackwater.

"It was an experience I can tell you,” Gurney said with a laugh.

Gurney had been transferred from Collinsville Mine, where he worked in the drilling plant department, to start work at the South Blackwater Mine being developed by Utah, which would eventually become the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) Blackwater Mine.

It was a transfer that led to the Clamp family putting down roots in Blackwater for the next 33 years.

"The years we lived in Blackwater were some of the best in our lives,” he said.

"We watched our sons grow up, get married and have their children there.

"I finished up at the mine in 1998, we had a voluntary retrenchment plan which I took advantage of, and we came down to our house on the coast at Yeppoon.

"We've been on the coast ever since.”

Since finding time to put his feet up and enjoy his retirement, Gurney has chased his other passions like forming an MG Car Club and taking on the role of secretary for Golf Central Queensland.

"I really enjoyed living in Blackwater,” he said. "We arrived in 1966 and we were nearly the first of the newcomers.

"We were in the first of the new buildings with the mine department.”

During their time in Blackwater, the Clamp family watched the township grown, the iconic water tower built, and the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Blackwater become what it is today.

It was an adventure at first as the family had to live in their caravan for 16 months, while waiting for a house to be built.

"Everyone in those early years had to do the same,” he said. "They had to spend at least 12 months in a caravan before being handed the keys to a brand new home.

"Back then the rent was $5 a week.

"We made a lot of friends there and (the mine) was a good place to work.”

Gurney spent two years on drill and blast crews before moving on to the coal hauling fleet.

"I was hauling coal from the mine to the wash plant,” he said. "I was in there for about 23 years. And the last five years I was a coal production foreman.

"I was happy there; in the early years the coal haulers hauled 100 tonne (per load), but had no air-conditioning.”

During his time working at the mine, Gurney was also vice president of the miners' union for about eight years and also found time to devote to the Blackwater Golf Club to help build the golf course.

"Holes two and six are my design,” he said. "I was president of the Central Highlands Golf Association from 1994-1998.”

Gurney will head back to Blackwater for the BMA Blackwater Mine 50 year celebrations on Saturday, October 7.

Held at the Blackwater Crushers Rugby League Fields from 2pm, the celebrations include live music from Busby Marou, historical displays and attractions, children's entertainment and food stalls.

Entry is free, but please register at bwm50yrs.event brite.com.au.