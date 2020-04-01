Miner flags potential worker relocation amid virus fears

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance is considering further action, including temporary relocation of workers, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The mining giant flagged the potential move following Tuesday’s announcement that Queensland would close its borders to all non-critical interstate FIFO resources workers from midnight Saturday.

As well as worker relocation, BMA is considering changing rosters to reduce travel to Queensland, increasing the use of charter flights and rolling out more temperature checks at mine sites and Moranbah Airport, which is owned and operated by the company.

BMA has also thrown its support behind the State Government’s move to limit interstate travel.

Asset president James Palmer thanked Mines Minister Anthony Lynham for the “practical approach” taken to protect Queenslanders and ensure safe mining operations.

“We are all in this together, and BMA will continue to implement measures to keep our people and communities safe by reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread,” Mr Palmer said.

“In doing so, we hope to help keep Queensland strong by supporting jobs and local businesses as we work through this difficult period.”

BMA has implemented a raft of safety measures across its sites, camps and offices amid the coronavirus crisis.

These include social distancing, increased cleaning and sanitation and strict hygiene protocols.