Miner hits four-in-a-row rehabilitation target

GLENCORE'S Rolleston open cut coal mine in Central Queensland has almost hit 400ha of rehabilitated land having just received government certification of another 166ha.

The sign-off means the miner has rehabilitated more than 350 football fields worth of land and almost 40 per cent of the amount of land mined at the Rolleston site.

Some of the rehabilitated land is now grazed by prized Charbray cattle.

Rolleston Operations manager Andrew McDonald said before mining, much of the land was used for grazing cattle.

"That is the land use we are aiming to achieve post mining, and it is very rewarding to receive further certification that shows our rehabilitation is delivering successful outcomes," he said.

He said Glenmore staff took pride in the company's sustainable practices.

Glenmore claims that across all of its mines, planning for rehabilitation begins before the first coal is mined and is incorporated into daily and annual mining plans.

The plans include targeted areas for disturbances as well as areas for shaping and seeding, forecasts for rehabilitation over the mines lifespan, and an end-of-mine legacy.

Glencore's Queensland Environment and Community Manager Pieter Swart said the company had successfuly rehabilitation other Queensland sites, including the Newlands operations West of Mackay.

"We have a focus on delivering quality rehabilitation that is capable of meeting an agreed post mining land use," he said.

This year marks the fourth year in a row that Glencore wil it its rehabilitation targets across its Queensland and New South Wales operations.

Rolleston has completed in excess of 1000ha of rehab since operations started in 2010. The latest certification means that almost 40 per cent of this rehab, or 400ha, has now been signed off.

Queensland Resource Council CEO Ian Macfarlane commended the miner's sustainability efforts.

"It's an incredible achievement from Glencore and further underpins the industry's commitment to world class rehabilitation," he said.