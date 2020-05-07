Miner thankful for ‘tight-knit community’ after explosion

Injured workers were flown to Brisbane after an explosion at Grosvenor Coal Mine at Moranbah. Photo: Josh Woning

THE Moranbah community is rallying together after a mine explosion sent shockwaves through the community.

A worker from Goonyella Riverside Mine, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the news hit home for many families with loved ones in the industry.

“It’s not easy to hear about incidents like this, especially knowing it could’ve been someone that is close to you,” she said.

“I instantly had a sick feeling in my stomach just knowing that those people could be family, or close friends here in Moranbah.”

Four miners remain critical and a fifth is in a serious condition after the explosion underground at Anglo American’s Grosvenor Mine about 3.15pm on Wednesday.

The men suffered burns to their upper bodies and airways and were flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital overnight.

The Goonyella Riverside Mine worker said any incidents on mine sites “really make you take a step back and realise how dangerous our workplace is”.

“I think everyone knows the risks involved in our line of work, but no one really expects to walk into work one morning and then have something so tragic happen to either them or their workmates,” she said.

“All miners are at a high risk being around such big machinery both at open-cut and underground mines, but I think the risk of explosions can be a lot scarier because it’s not really something that we can control.”

She said the news had rocked the small town, although it highlighted the incredible community support.

“Moranbah is a very close-knit community. When there is an incident involving people being badly injured or killed, it definitely takes a toll on everyone,” she said.

“Everyone comes together in times like these, it’s comforting and I think we’re all very lucky to have so much support around us.”

An Anglo American spokeswoman said operations at the site remain suspended this morning.

She said the company was working with authorities to ensure the mine was safe to be accessed underground to launch an investigation.

The cause of the tragedy is still unknown.

Anglo American metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said the company’s focus was on supporting the injured workers and their families.

“We are all devastated and we don’t yet understand what caused this incident. Once it is safe to return underground, we will commence an expert technical investigation to ensure we understand what has happened,” Mr Mitchelson said.

“We will then work with our regulators and other stakeholders to ensure this type of incident never happens again.

“I would like to sincerely thank the first responders, mines rescue teams and all of the medical personnel involved in helping the injured people.”