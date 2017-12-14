Menu
Miner tracks race success

GREAT TEAM: Jenni and Trevor Williams.
MINERVA coal miner come Emerald Jockey Club committee man, and local Pioneer Park trainer Trevor Williams, pulled off a successful hit and run mission to Charters Towers last weekend.

Teaming with Townsville jockey Bonnie Thomson, they took out a class three set weights handicap over 1400 metres with Southern ($3.70), who led all the way in the event to win in stylish fashion by a widening 5.5 lengths.

Williams and his hard-working wife and strapper Jenni Williams, only train a small string of horses from their Emerald base.

Southern Albatross is also part owned by Emerald Jockey Club committee man Allan Warburton.

Williams has worn many hats in the racing game, was the leading hoop in the Central Highlands, won many jockey premierships and plenty of country cups.

He rode more than 100 winners for late leading Central Highlands trainer Charlie Flohr, and for many years Flohr and Williams dominated the Central Highlands racing circuit.

Williams had an association with many of Flohr's top line gallopers which included prolific winners Loy Yang and Bold Sea.

In his quest for knowledge in becoming a horse trainer after his riding days, Williams spent time in Sydney at the John Hawkes stable when he was training for the chicken kings, the Ingham family, and had a small association with Octaganol when he was at the peak of his powers.

Nowadays, Williams is employed in the mining industry at Minerva mine as an operator but keeps a strong interest in racing, training a small team at Pioneer Park, riding his own track work.

Topics:  emerald jockey club trevor williams turf talk

Central Queensland News

