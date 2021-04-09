Miners call for Grosvenor senior leaders to be sacked

Hundreds of workers at Grosvenor mine have signed a petition calling for its senior leadership team to be sacked, saying safety culture has not been addressed since a blast left five workers with horrific burns.

The petition was sent to Anglo American’s metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson from CFMEU mining and energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth on behalf of more than 200 workers.

It stated employees at the Anglo American-owned mine expressed “extreme concern” about returning to work under the management team that oversaw the underground blast of May 2020 which injured five men.

“Since the explosions, Anglo American’s senior leadership team at Grosvenor have given us no reason to believe they have addressed the culture of poor safety or that they have put in place measures that will prevent a repeat disaster,” the petition read.

“We note that members of the senior leadership team opted not to appear before the (Queensland coal mining) board of inquiry, claiming self-incrimination.

“This had added greatly to our fears of the senior leadership team not being open and transparent about what happened in 2020.”

The petition calls for the senior leadership team to be removed because workers “do not trust the managers currently in place”.

Mr Mitchelson has sent a response to the petition to Mr Smyth.

An Anglo American spokeswoman said Mr Smyth had an open door with management to make suggestions to improve safety.

“In response to his letter we reiterated this and reminded him of the formal channels the union has under legislation to raise any safety issues,” she said.

“Across all of our sites, we continue to engage regularly with our workforce directly on safety issues to encourage hazard reporting and improvement suggestions.

“The incident at Grosvenor on May 6 was unacceptable and we are focused on implementing a body of work to improve safety in our mines, including through pioneering various technological solutions.”

CFMEU mining and energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth.

Mr Smyth said 75 per cent of the Grosvenor workforce had signed the petition because they felt their voices had not been heard.

Injured worker Wayne Sellars gave evidence during this week’s Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry into the Grosvenor mine disaster – the first person to speak publicly about what happened on the day of the incident.

Mr Smyth said workers wanted their concerns heard and for Anglo American to take them seriously.

“They haven’t got a voice – someone needs to listen to these workers,” he said.



“Wayne (Sellars) stood up and spoke out – it’s the first time we’ve heard from anyone about the workers’ perspective.

“It was powerful what he said.

“That’s what we should have heard throughout the inquiry.”

Injured coal miner Wayne Sellars, badly burned in the explosion at the Grosvenor mine at Moranbah on May 6 2020, arrives to give evidence at the coal mining board of inquiry, Brisbane 7th of April 2021. (Image/Josh Woning)

On April 1, Anglo announced Craig Manz as its new executive head of underground operations.

Anglo has previously stated its plan to restart longwall mining at Grosvenor in the second half of 2021.

Mr Smyth said this would involve two stages – firstly, getting permission to return underground, then secondly, restarting production.

The CFMEU has also launched a petition about Anglo’s Moranbah North mine, after elevated gas levels prompted an evacuation of the site in February.

The petition called on the company to provide all workers with a “full and frank” explanation of what occurred and to hold the Moranbah North management team to account for “safety failures at the mine”.

