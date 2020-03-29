Menu
SURVEY: More than half of the sector plans to maintain or increase its workforce.
Miners to become backbone of Qld economic recovery

Melanie Whiting
29th Mar 2020 1:19 PM
THE state's job recovery during the coronavirus crisis will rely heavily on miners.

That's according Queensland Resources Council, following a survey of resources giants taken during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It found more than half of the sector plans to maintain or increase its workforce.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the resources sector was considered an essential service by both the federal and state governments to fast-track the economy to recovery mode.

"The survey found that 58 per cent of companies were maintaining or planning to grow current workforce numbers over the next three months and only 21 per cent or one in five expected a decrease," Mr Macfarlane said.

"The results show COVID-19 has not significantly impacted jobs in our sector in Queensland at this stage with a similar survey taken in the December quarter reporting that 15 per cent of companies were expecting to decrease their workforce, a difference of 6 per cent from this survey.

"Every company is working hard to make working arrangements more flexible with 95 per cent of companies offering either additional sick leave or access to future balances to support their workers through COVID-19."

More than a quarter of companies reported the State Government's payroll tax relief had helped keep jobs.

Mr Macfarlane said further relief measures from the State Government could include moves to 'suspend and extend' tenure requirements.

This would include the suspension of required compliance with work programs and an extension of upcoming relinquishment requirements.

Mr Macfarlane said these measures would allow companies to focus on staff retention over the coming months.

"While these numbers are encouraging the industry is committed to a 'people first' response to the detection of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and a strict adherence to the advice of health authorities," he said.

