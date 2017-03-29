28°
Mines suspend operations as Debbie unleashes

Jessica Dorey
| 29th Mar 2017 12:24 PM
SEVERE WEATHER: Mines suspend operation as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves through CQ.
SEVERE WEATHER: Mines suspend operation as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves through CQ. dayatrhw

AS severe weather hits CQ, many mines have temporarily suspended operations, including BHP Billiton's central mines.

A spokesperson for BHP Billiton today said there were "minimal personnel on site for security and essential systems monitoring."

"The safety and security of our people and the towns where they live are our highest priorities at this time," the spokesperson said.

"The situation is evolving with high winds and heavy rain impacting the Mackay and Central Queensland region and we continue to follow wet weather management plans.

"We are continually monitoring the situation and plans on when we can safely resume operations will be assessed once the weather eases."

BHP will provide another status update at 9am tomorrow.

Other mines closed as a precautionary measure include:

-Hail Creek Mine, Hail Creek

-Newlands Coal Mine, Glenden

-Collinsville Coal Mine, Collinsville

-Sonoma Mine, Collinsville

-South Walker Creek Mine, Coppabella

Mines suspend operations as Debbie unleashes

Mines suspend operations as Debbie unleashes

"The safety and security of our people and the towns where they live are our highest priorities at this time,”

