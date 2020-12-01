Mining, agriculture buffered ‘worst of COVID-19 downturn’

BUDGET: Treasurer Cameron Dick has recognised the contribution of some of the region's most important industries in buffering the state from the worst of the COVID-19 downturn.

TREASURER Cameron Dick has acknowledged the crucial role mining, minerals and agriculture sectors played in protecting the state’s economy from “some of the worst effects of the COVID-19 downturn”.

During his budget speech to parliament, Mr Dick said the government was acutely aware of how the growth of Queensland’s regions would drive economic prosperity.

The Treasurer named two local projects specifically in his speech – the Olive Downs metallurgical coal mine south of Moranbah and the government’s proposed stake in the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal – which he said showed its commitment to “backing regional projects” to drive jobs growth.

“Across regional Queensland, the surge in renewable energy production and our focus on traditional and advanced manufacturing industries will mean the creation of rewarding, secure jobs,” Mr Dick said.

“But we will need a workforce with the skills to take on those jobs.”

He said the State Government would inject a further $200 million in the skills of the future with a suite of initiatives, including $32.4 million over two years for the TAFE Priority

Skills Fund, $25 million over two years for Pre-Apprenticeship support; $8 million over four years for a Digital Professional Workforce Plan and $8 million over two years for the Social Enterprise Jobs Fund.

Mr Dick reinforced the budget would deliver “all of our election commitments”.

“This is a budget that contains no surprises for Queenslanders,” he said.

“It is a budget that contains no new or increased taxes, ensuring that Queensland continues to remain a low-tax state.

“Queenslanders will pay an average of $628 less in tax this financial year than other Australians.

“It is a budget focused on economic recovery and sustainable fiscal repair. It is unashamedly pro-business and pro-growth.

“Most importantly, the budget focuses on delivering jobs for Queenslanders.”

