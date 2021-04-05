Mining company’s generous donation funds vital maternity equipment

Glencore and the Humpty Dumpty Foundation have funded new equipment for Emerald Hospital.

Glencore and the Humpty Dumpty Foundation have funded new equipment for Emerald Hospital.

A Central Queensland hospital has purchased new equipment to service the maternity unit thanks to a donation from a nearby mining company.

Glencore Coal has donated more than $8000 through the Humpty Dumpty Foundation, which has funded a Symphony Breast Pump with Stand and a Jaundice Detector for Emerald Hospital’s Maternity, Child and Family Health sector.

Glencore Coal’s Community Relations Manager, Craig Strudwick, said it was fantastic to support the communities in which its workforce lived.

“We’re proud to support the Humpty Dumpty Foundation in purchasing much-needed equipment for Emerald Hospital,” he said.

“We hope the equipment makes a difference to mothers and babies in the early years of a child’s life.”

The Symphony Breast pump will be used by lactating mothers to stimulate breast milk supply and to express extra breast milk for babies to grow appropriately, ensuring the health and wellbeing of infants in the community with long lasting benefits extending throughout childhood and beyond.

The Jaundice Detector is used to help clinicians determine jaundice levels through the skin without harming the baby. If jaundice is left untreated there is a possibility of cerebral palsy, deafness and/or brain damage.

Paul Francis OAM, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Humpty Dumpty Foundation said it was important for local facilities to receive the lifesaving medical equipment needed.

“Now more than ever, hospitals and healthcare services need Humpty’s help, and it is important we continue our critical work of providing essential and often lifesaving medical equipment to metropolitan and regional areas to support our healthcare professionals,” he said.

“It is with thanks to the generosity of donors like Glencore that the Humpty Dumpty Foundation can urgently respond to the plea from Emerald Hospital and make a real difference to hospitals and healthcare services across Australia.”

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation is the largest charitable supplier of children’s medical equipment behind State and Territory Governments across Australia and provides lifesaving medical equipment specifically requested by 442 hospitals and health services across Australia.

Each piece of medical equipment requested is stringently assessed by Humpty’s medical subcommittee.

To date, Humpty has raised $80 million and each year on average provides more than 400 pieces of medical equipment for Paediatric Wards, Neonatal Units, Maternity and Emergency Departments.