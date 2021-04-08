Mining company’s new grants program to support community

CQ Pet Rescue was one of four Central Highlands organisations that directly benefited from a $20,000 donation from Kestrel Coal in 2020.

A Central Highlands mining company has launched the first of three community grants programs for 2021 to support local organisations and groups.

Not-for-profits and community groups can receive up to $5,000 to deliver events, programs and initiatives that help to make a difference in the region through the new Kestrel Coal Resources Community Grants Program.

The Central Highlands mining company has donated funds raised through community events to local organisations in the past, although this marks its first official grants programs.

Chief executive officer, Shane Hansen, said the organisation was thrilled to officially formalise the Community Grants Program and support important local initiatives.

“We’re a sustainable and community-focused business, purpose driven to achieve outcomes that matter to us, and that starts with the community in which we operate,” Mr Hansen said.

“Building community capacity and capability is one of our key priorities, and the Community Grants Program will go a long way to help achieve this.”

Applications will be assessed based on the promotion of health and wellbeing, education and opportunity, and enhancing livelihoods — three, core focus areas for Kestrel as it continues to unleash opportunities within the community.

To mark the official launch of the Community Grants Program, Kestrel recently hosted a community event at the Kestrel Town Office in Emerald, to introduce the program and meet members of the community.

“Kestrel has a proud history in Central Queensland, and we’re very much looking forward to giving back and seeing these community projects come to life,” Mr Hansen said.

Three grant rounds will be available throughout the year, with online applications for round one open until May 14.

To apply, or for more information about the Community Grants Program and eligibility, visit the website.