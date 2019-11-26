MINING DEATH: Call for urgent probe into ‘what went wrong’

TRIBUTE: Burdekin MP Dale Last has offered his condolences to the worker’s family, friends and work colleagues.

BURDEKIN MP Dale Last has paid tribute to a mine worker who died overnight on Fitzroy Australia Resources' Carborough Downs mine site.

About 11.50pm the miner was fatally injured while working underground.

The shadow mines minister said Queensland had been rocked by mining tragedies in recent months.

"Our miners work in tough conditions and they do it for their families and, ultimately, for all of us," he said.

"So we have a debt of gratitude to them all, especially those workers who have paid the ultimate price."

Mr Last has called for an urgent probe into the Carborough Downs fatality, and others in the state's mining industry in recent months.

"We need to get to the bottom of what went wrong in this incident and in the other incidents so that we can address the issues and make our mines safer," he said.

"In August I moved a motion to establish a parliamentary mine safety inquiry and I stand by that call. Surely, the current government must put aside politics and get to the bottom of these incidents once and for all.

"The mine safety resets were one way to address safety but, when people's lives are at stake, we shouldn't limit the investigation and, as a parliament, you would like to see co-operation."

Mr Last has offered his condolences to the worker's family, friends and work colleagues.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said, as a coal producing region, any mining fatality "reaches deep into the hearts of all our residents".

"While the circumstances of this tragedy will be subject to further investigation by the mine operator and authorities, right now our focus is on supporting our community in its grief," Cr Baker said.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with all affected and we sincerely respect the privacy of the families experiencing such pain and heartache during this highly emotional time."

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said he was deeply saddened by the news of the mine death.

"Our thoughts are with the worker's family and friends and the entire community which will be affected by this tragedy," Mr Macfarlane said.

"The resources industry will work with the Queensland Mines Inspectorate and other authorities on the investigation into the circumstances of this tragic event."