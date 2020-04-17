Menu
Oaky Creek Coal human resources officer Samantha McMillan participated in the Glencore graduate development program. Picture: Glencore
Mining giant extends graduate program in regions

Staff reporters
17th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
MINING giant Glencore has extended its 2021 graduate development program, providing career opportunities across its Australian coal, copper and zinc operations.

The company said the additional intake would provide resource graduate opportunities across regional Australia.

“This year, over 100 new graduates have already joined Glencore, bringing our current total of graduates to more than 220,” Glencore regional human resources lead Jodie Hope said.

“We’re looking for bright, curious and confident people across many disciplines.

“These range from engineering, environmental science, geology and geophysics to information systems and IT, accounting, community relations, human resources, and occupational health and safety.”

With a focus on local talent from regional communities, the company said its graduate development program combined professional development with on-the-job experience and mentoring.

View graduate opportunities here.

Applications close midnight Sunday April 19, 2020.

