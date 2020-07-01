Mining giant offers $5000 in community grants

Stanmore Coal’s Isaac Plains mine. Applications are now open for the mining giant’s grants program.

Stanmore Coal’s Isaac Plains mine. Applications are now open for the mining giant’s grants program.

GRANTS of up to $5000 will soon be available to groups in the Isaac community.

Round two of the Stanmore Coal Isaac Plains community grants program will reopen on July 1, providing local schools, community groups, clubs and not-for-profits the chance to help fund their initiatives.

Grants are available through the program to fund projects that support young people in the region, highlight community health and wellbeing, provide opportunities for indigenous engagement and support the environment.

The Community Dance Academy Moranbah, a sub-group of Moranbah Arts, was one of 17 local community organisations to receive funding as part of round one of the grants earlier this year.

The grant will provide further education to the academy’s youth dance teachers.

Moranbah Arts president Amanda Raymond said there had been a shortage of dance teachers in the area in the past.

“We have around 40 young dancers, many of whom are taught by our youth teachers who are in Grades 9 to 12 and employed through the academy,” Ms Raymond said.

“This is the first time we’ve received a community grant to use towards education.

“It will allow us to purchase a syllabus, provide classes with a qualified dance instructor and enable our youth teachers to take part in online courses.

“Any profit made by the academy through dance classes is invested right back into the maintenance of the community hall, so there are some flow-on benefits as well.”

Stanmore Coal general manager of operations, Bernie O’Neill, said the organisation was committed to continuing its community programs, despite times of uncertainty.

“Now more than ever, we need to get behind our local schools, groups and clubs to provide a much-needed boost following the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19,” he said.

Online applications for round two of the community grants opened today and close on July 31, 2020.

Previous grant applicants and recipients are also encouraged to apply.

To apply, or for more information about the Isaac Plains community grants program, click here.