Mining inquiry sought after further death

URGENT INQUIRY: Opposition leader calls for parliamentary inquiry to examine the six mining deaths in Queensland mines in the past 12 months.

URGENT INQUIRY: Opposition leader calls for parliamentary inquiry to examine the six mining deaths in Queensland mines in the past 12 months. Supplied

OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington has called for a parliamentary inquiry to examine how six people have died in Queensland mines in the past 12 months.

In a letter to Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert, Ms Frecklington proposes a Parliamentary Select Committee also considers resourcing and operations of the mine safety inspectorate, including the inspectors in regional Queensland, and review the legislative framework to ensure it is the most effective in the world to protect mine workers.

She also wants the inquiry to examine why a Mining Safety Advisory Committee was "dissolved” because of a policy about gender representation and what impact that had on Queensland mine safety.

It comes after two mine accidents on the weekend leading to growing community concern about safety at Queensland mines.

Central Queensland man Jack Gerdes, 27, was found entangled in an excavator access ladder at the Baralaba North Coal Mine in the early hours of Sunday. He became the sixth fatality at mines and quarries across the state in 12 months.

Just hours later, a 57-year-old man was seriously injured after falling about 10m from a platform at Glencore's Collinsville Coal Mine.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said a mining advisory committee overseeing health and safety in the resources industry had failed to meet for four months because it could not meet its gender quota but it was not dissolved.

"Not since 1997 has Queensland seen the scale of mining related deaths in this state,” Ms Frecklington said.

"These deaths must not be in vain and Queenslanders must be able to learn serious lessons from these tragedies. This is not about blame. This is about getting our mine safety policies right, so lives are saved.

"The inquiry needs to be public and we need to hear from every stakeholder, particularly industry, miners and their communities in regional Queensland.”

Rae Wilson