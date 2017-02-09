Mining job frustration

COMMUNITY anger is continuing after BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance announced it would open 200 non-permanent jobs to FIFO workers from Townsville for two of its Bowen Basin mines.

The mines with job vacancies were Peak Downs and Saraji mines, located 31km and 60km south-east of Moranbah respectively.

A BMA representative said the company was unable to fill the vacancies with local workers and instead turned to Townsville on the advice of labour hire firms.

"Labour hire providers have identified Townsville as a key regional area having numerous suitable candidates and they have begun advertising for FIFO roles from Townsville,” the representative said.

BMA told CQ News the jobs available were non-permanent roles with no fixed end date that had been advertised through key labour hire firms for a number of months.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland district vice-president Mitch Hughes said it was disgraceful that mining companies continued to make local Central Queensland workers redundant to replace their positions with insecure, labour-hire FIFO workers.

"Local workers deserve to be given priority for secure, steady jobs - jobs they can rely on to provide for their families and support their local communities,” Mr Hughes said.

"Regional coalmining communities in Central Queensland continue to be hard-hit by retrenchments, with German Creek the latest example with 80 workers made redundant only last month.

"While mining industry peak body Queensland Resources Council said there is a lack of skilled workers in the region, this couldn't be further from the truth,” he said.

"There are hundreds of retrenched coalminers in the nearby coal communities of Moranbah and Dysart, and hundreds more throughout Central Queensland mining towns.

"Our union is more than happy to assist BHP with a list of local workers able and willing to take on secure jobs at its mines.”

As of last week, more than 100 jobs had been filled with workers from Townsville, while nearly 150 jobs for local workers remained vacant.

Those searching for jobs are advised to look for vacancies through labour hire firms.