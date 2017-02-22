Mining new opportunities

THE OLIVE Downs project will benefit small businesses, says Bowen Basin Mining Club director Jodie Currie.

The project, which is in the process of approval, will add confidence to local towns devastated by the mining downturn, such as Moranbah, Middlemount and Dysart.

"When a new mine opens up, I think the biggest benefit is the confidence it brings to a region, particularly if the project is locally focused and resourced,” Ms Currie said.

"It's not just about the individual workers. This confidence flows on to small business, their suppliers, their families, schools, retail - the ripple effect is felt throughout the community.

"Given that Olive Downs is now backed by a relatively new player to the Bowen Basin, news of this project is exciting for the local communities.

"With more of a focus on local procurement in the mining industry today, businesses in surrounding communities now have one more reason to present themselves to new players in the mining market.

"It is a great opportunity for small businesses to start preparing, particularly by strengthening relationships with other organisations you might be able to join with in delivering key services.

Ms Currie said the Bowen Basin Mining Club looked forward to talking directly to businesses at its annual Moranbah event in March.