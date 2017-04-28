23°
News

Mining outlook positive

Jessica Dorey
| 27th Apr 2017 4:05 PM
JOBS ON THE RISE: New mining projects are bringing renewed confidence to CQ mining industry.
JOBS ON THE RISE: New mining projects are bringing renewed confidence to CQ mining industry. Photo: BMA (Contributed)

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SURGE in coal prices and new mining projects have brought renewed confidence and hundreds of additional jobs to the Central Queensland mining industry.

Last week BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance announced the investment of US$204 million in the Caval Ridge Southern Circuit Capital growth project.

The 11km overland conveyor system, which will transport coal from Peak Downs Mine to the Coal Handling Preparation Plant at the nearby Caval Ridge Mine, will create 400 construction jobs and 200 ongoing operational roles.

BHP Billiton president operations, minerals Australia, Mike Henry said the project formed the missing link between the two mines, and would accelerate growth and productivity.

"We are committed to Queensland's Bowen Basin and this project creates new employment opportunities during construction and locks in ongoing operational roles,” he said.

"The investment flowing from the project will help support the local community and State economy after what has been a difficult time in the region.”

While it hasn't been clarified if the positions will be local or FIFO workers, a spokesperson for BMA said the contracts for the major civil construction works and structural and engineering works were "yet to be awarded.”

Bowen Basin Mining Club director Jodie Currie said there were "definitely green shoots in the industry.”

"The recent announcement of BMA's extension of Caval Ridge last week, plus several junior miners getting approvals for projects like Olive Downs has led to the regions being more positive on the outlook of the resources sector,” she said.

"Every industry has its ups and downs, but this year has definitely seen an increase in confidence for resources.

"As an industry, I think we're also getting better at communicating the vital importance of resources to Queensland's economy, which also makes a difference.

"To keep confidence rising, we need to be talking about why it's important for projects to progress forward, providing opportunities for businesses to grow and contribute to the industry and to the wider economy.”

Construction on BMA's Caval Ridge is scheduled to commence mid 2017 and will take 18 months to complete.

The final investment decision for Adani's Carmichael project also remains imminent.

Attendees at a Bowen Basin Mining Club luncheon in Moranbah were told the online supplier and jobs portals would be launched soon.

Bowen Basin Mining Club director Jodie Currie said Adani had "definitely shown a willingness to enter into genuine conversation with local business about procurement and supply chain solutions.”

"The impact that Adani will have on local business ultimately depends on the willingness of local business to engage with Adani and their major contractors,” she said.

"Of course, a new mine opening up always has flow-on effects to the economy, and this is no different.

"With Adani and Downer Group's commitment to regional content there will be plenty of opportunities, but the impact entirely depends on how business responds to those opportunities.”

Construction on Adani's Carmichael project is set to commence in the coming months, pending a final investment decision.

The employment market in the Emerald region also echoes the positive outlook at the moment.

WorkPac business centre manager Angela Blakemore said the organisation had seen a steady increase in demand from both local clients and with new projects.

"Skilled trades continue to be in high demand and locals can earn a good income,” Ms Blakemore said.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A girls' night at bargain prices

A girls' night at bargain prices

Grab a bargain at Dougie Street Ladies' Twilight Market

Council: desex your pet

RIGHT DECISION: Pete Stoneman, his sons and their three dogs, CQ Pet Rescue president Susan Consedine and council ranger John Sykes.

Find out how you can get discounted desexing for your pet.

Nominate your business today

TNC Cranes and H.E.M.E. were jointly crowned 2015 Central Highlands Business ofthe Year.

Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards nominations are open.

Called upon to share his faith

IN SERVICE: Reverend Jim Pearson in his office reflecting on Anzac Day. Rev Pearson led the prayers at the Emerald services.

Uniting Church minister reflects on Anzac Day

Local Partners

A girls' night at bargain prices

Grab a bargain at Dougie Street Ladies' Twilight Market

Returning to childhood

CHILD'S PLAY: Scott Witchard with Aria, Jonah, Pippa and Eli at Emerald Preschool and Community Kindergarten.

Student loves new school traineeship with littlies

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Moranbah mum hopes to turn The Voice red chairs

Moranbah's Brooke Schubert has auditioned for this season's The Voice.

Mackay pub favourite Brooke Schubert auditions for The Voice.

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $319,000 NEG

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 1 $319,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 $495,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

Country Feel in the Heart of Wandal

58 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Here is your opportunity to own this charming home with stunning high ceilings throughout creating an open feel. This fantastic high-set house has a lot of...

Unique Family Home opposite Parkland and Playground

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood, just a stone's throw from schools and Stockland Shopping Centre is this truly uniquely designed, spacious family home, directly...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Entertainers Delight!

21 Whistler Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

If you love to entertain family and friends then look no further than this stunning home positioned on 1,330m2 offering multiple indoor & outdoor entertaining...

Solid Investment Opportunity!!

Units 1 and 2/3 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Very well presented this lowset brick duplex is a great investment opportunity. Currently returning $400.00 per week with good long term tenants now is your...

Snap up This Bargain Large Family Home

304 Kirby Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 $210,000

Located in a quiet street and only a few minutes' walk to the Mount Archer Primary School is this lowset timber home with 4 bedrooms plus a rumpus and office. The...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!