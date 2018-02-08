Minion family torn apart

DESPICABLE ACT: Michelle McPherson beside the latest addition to the minion family days before he was snatched away forever.

WHILE many of us were out enjoying our Australia Day weekend, someone was concocting an evil plan to snatch away one of the beloved Blackwater minions.

Such a despicable act has been deemed unforgivable by many of Blackwater's residents.

The Blackwater minions "father'' Donald McPherson expressed his disappointment that someone out there wanted his latest minion more than them.

"I put the little guy out there on Australia Day and he disappeared the following Monday night,” Mr McPherson said.

"I did say to my wife I don't expect him to stay long, I don't like the way I have him secured to the ground and I don't think he will last, and he didn't.

"He lasted four days, and then he was gone.

"I have got a better idea for his twin brother, so if they want the next one they will have to work hard for him.”

The BMA coal mine operator said he came up with the idea of making a family of minions after driving home from a fishing trip in Far North Queensland.

"Me and my wife saw a little guy on the side of the road, way out in the middle of nowhere, and we pulled up, took a photo and had a laugh before we continued our trip home,” he said.

"You see the signs saying survive the drive and pull over and take a rest, and that's what we did.

"It was fun to see and broke the boredom of the big open roads, so I thought I'm going to make one of them and put it around Blackwater.

"I just want to give someone a laugh and put a smile on their face.”

This isn't the first time the McPhersons have had people kidnapping and harming members of their minion family.

Around nine months ago someone stole the original member of the gang, but thankfully he turned up a few days later after a weekend of mischief.

"He was returned overnight three days later with three bullet holes in him, but at least he came back to us,” Mr McPherson said.

Perhaps the little minion is off with Gru, proving they are the greatest villains in the world.