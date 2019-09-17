Minogue shocked by HYBPA star’s joke

Dannii Minogue appeared shocked when a comedian mocked her new TV show on Have You Been Paying Attention?

Minogue is one of the four judges on The Masked Singer which kicks off on Channel 10 next Monday.

To promote the show, the This Is It singer appeared on HYBPA last night as a guest quiz master. But she probably wasn't expecting to be on the receiving end of such a savage joke from one of the show's panellists.

For her first question, Minogue asked the question: "Where did the format for The Masked Singer originate?"

Radio host Tim McDonald, who was making his debut on HYBPA, buzzed in and guessed, "The bottom of a barrel?"

Ouch!

Tim McDonald is part of a radio duo called Tim & Sammy.

Dannii Minogue's reaction.

As series regulars Sam Pang, Ed Kavalee, Urzila Carlson and Kitty Flanagan burst into laughter, the camera cut back to Minogue whose mouth had dropped in shock.

She then responded to McDonald's catty comment by joking, "Just a saucer of milk over here, meow."

The joke might not have gone down well with Minogue but viewers loved it, with one fan commenting on Twitter that it was "one of the most ballsy answers ever on HYBPA".

To be fair, the premise of The Masked Singer (which originated in South Korea) is pretty bizarre.

In the show, 12 celebrities will take to the stage and sing while hidden beneath bizarre disguises like The Prawn and The Unicorn. It's then up to judges Lindsay Lohan, Dannii Minogue, Jackie O and Dave Hughes to try and figure out which celebs are behind the masks.

The Masked Singer: Dannii Minogue, Jackie O, Dave Hughes, Lindsay Lohan and Osher Gunsberg Picture: Channel 10.

The Masked Singer is hosted by Osher Gunsberg who yesterday revealed the extreme lengths the producers went to in order to keep the identities of the celebrity singers a secret.

"The level of secrecy around this show is extraordinary," Gunsberg said on Kyle and Jackie O's KIIS FM show.

"We used the same guys that help us out on some other shows. They're like ex-ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Organisation) or something like that.

"They're like, 'We've got to clear the studio because we're going to sweep it for devices.' And they're not joking, they're literally going to sweep the studio for devices."

The security team even used decoys when they were escorting the celebrities in and out of the studio.

"They've got like a hood over them and a little sign that says, 'Don't talk to me,'" Jackie O revealed. "But there's replicas of those people and decoys going off in every direction. There were photographers following them to try and do a spoiler.

Costumes from The Masked Singer.

"The lengths they've got to … I spoke to one of the security guys who said he's worked with prime ministers but he said that this was next level. He's never been involved in anything when the security was this ridiculously high," the KIIS FM host said.

The Masked Singer Australia premieres on Monday, September 23 at 7.30pm on Channel 10