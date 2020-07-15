MINTO’S TIPS: Who Scott likes in Round 10 of the NRL

RED HOT: Scott Minto believes Luke Keary of the Sydney Roosters is the frontrunner to partner Nathan Clearly in the halves for the Blues. Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

RED HOT: Scott Minto believes Luke Keary of the Sydney Roosters is the frontrunner to partner Nathan Clearly in the halves for the Blues. Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Resident tipster Scott Minto was relieved to see his former club, the Brisbane Broncos, end its six-game losing streak last weekend.

The 41 year old played 39 of his 53 NRL games for the Broncos, who scored their first premiership points since the 2020 competition resumed in late May with a 26-8 win over the Bulldogs last Friday.

Minto said Round 9 was a “mixed bag” with some teams rising to the occasion and some sinking.

“The Roosters were well and truly sailing again when they bounced back against the Cowboys to the tune of 42-16,” he said.

“Luke Keary is red hot at the moment and is surely the frontrunner to partner Nathan Cleary in the NSW side.

“The Rabbits kept on winning and Jimmy the Jet (James Mitchell) saw open pastures for the first time in 2020.

“But all the talk belonged to the struggling Broncs outfit who staved off Canterbury to snap a six-game losing streak.”

Who was hot in Round 9: The Dragons. They are finally seeing some fruits of their labour. Let’s hope for their sake they can keep on that winning feeling this week.

Josh Kerr of the Dragons celebrates the team’s win over the Manly Sea Eagles in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: Matt King/Getty Images

Who was not: The Bulldogs. As much as I love the Broncos, I will admit the Bulldogs were a little off at the weekend. Their coach has stood down and now they are looking like a club divided. The next 10 weeks will be long and drawn out for Canterbury fans. Let’s hope the side can spring some upsets in the coming rounds.

The Parramatta Eels sit atop the competition ladder, one point clear of the Penrith Panthers. The Melbourne Storm are in third place with defending champions, the Sydney Roosters, in fourth.

The Newcastle Knights, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers round out the top eight.

Minto’s Round 10 preview:

Roosters v Raiders: What was shaping to be the match of the round will not seem the same when last year’s grand finalists meet. The Roosters are busted and the Raiders aren’t much better off. It will be a matter of who wants it more here. I can’t go past the Roosters, though. Their system is well and truly ingrained in their players’ minds and I can’t see them being overrun by the struggling ACT side. Roosters by 10.

Storm v Titans: This should be all one way. The Storm’s form of late has been more than satisfying for Craig Bellamy and his coaching staff. Cameron Munster is back and they are at full tilt with all hands on deck. Look for a big margin here. Storm by 24.

Billy Walters during a Wests Tigers training session in Sydney. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Tigers v Broncos: Brisbane travel to Leichardt Oval and although they were strong last week I think the Tigers will apply the pressure valve too often. The home ground advantage and the form suggests the Tigers will get home in this one. Billy Walters will play against his dad’s old side and will be looking to make the Broncos night one to forget. Tigers by 6.

Dragons v Bulldogs: The Dragons will be looking to keep the momentum by winning back to back. The change in coaches mid-week is sure to upset the Belmore boys. I think the Saints will come marching in here and win well. Dragons by 10.

Rabbitohs v Knights: The Rabbitohs have been building quietly in the background. Wayne Bennett has kept things under wraps at Redfern and I think some patches of their play have been really impressive. Facing the Knights who too have had recent success the likelihood that this will go down to the wire is well and truly on the cards. The halves combinations for both sides are telling but the fullback square off won’t be as we would have liked. Latrell Mitchel is serving a ban and won’t take part and for this reason I am backing the Knights. Knights by 4.

Sea Eagles v Eels: Manly were poor last week and will be wanting to make amends but the Eels are the hottest team in the comp to date. Losing only one game I can’t see the Sea Eagles troubling Parramatta. Dylan Brown and Jai Field have been carving teams up and this is too much for any side at the moment. Eels by 12.

Warriors v Sharks: This could be a seesawing match. The Warriors can match it with the best when they are on and Cronulla also have the firepower to upset the top teams. The backrow pairing of Nikora and Graham are serving the Sarks well and I like their involvement with every passing week. Look to discard last week’s performance by the Sharks. They’ll be too good here. Sharks by 10.

Panthers v Cowboys: The Panthers will be looking to steamroll their next challenge in the Cowboys. The Cowboys have been really inconsistent to date and I can’t see this changing in a hurry. Cleary and Kikau are terrorising teams and this will be all one way sailing here. With the match played at the foot of the mountains, I’m backing the Panthers to romp home in this one. Panthers by 18.

More stories

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Capra suffers ‘horrific injury’ in AFL game

One of region’s great sporting treasures housed in Rocky

‘Listen, I’ve got a potential superstar up here’

From ‘little skinny kid’ to Team of Century