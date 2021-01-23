Miranda Kerr fashions a Paris life in new $39m mansion

Model Miranda Kerr and her husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, have flown to Paris to set up house in a luxurious $39m Paris mansion.

Model Miranda Kerr and her husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, have flown to Paris to set up house in a luxurious $39m Paris mansion.

Model Miranda Kerr and her husband, Snapchat co-founder and chief executive Evan Spiegel, have flown to Paris to set up house in their luxurious new $39m Paris mansion.

Just days after reports surfaced confirming Kerr was issued with a warning by NSW Police after breaching a 14-day isolation order during a trip home to Australia in October, the former retail store poster girl was sighted shopping with her billionaire husband in the French capital.

Miranda Kerr visits Baby Dior on the exclusive Ave Montaigne on January 18.

The couple - Kerr, 37, dressed in high-end winter fashion, and Spiegel, 30, in rumpled jeans, sneakers and signature anorak - were photographed exiting luxury French fashion house Dior on the grand Ave Montaigne on Monday with a substantial haul.

Weighed down with two large Dior shopping bags, the beauty entrepreneur splashed out at rival French fashion house Louis Vuitton before heading home, her arms filled as she struggled with a large bunch of flowers outside the family's fashionable new address.

That same day a removalist truck was sighted outside the couple's new six-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion in Paris' exclusive 16th arrondissement.

The couple, parents to sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 15 months, as well as Kerr's 10-year-old son Flynn from her first marriage to actor Orlando Bloom, bought the house in 2020 shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron presented American Spiegel with French citizenship in a bid to nurture more tech start-ups in the country.

The luxury private mansion of Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel.

The family's new four-level historic home boasts a garden hall, library, cloakroom, steam room and wine cellar in addition to bedrooms for all, including the couple's live-in nanny and a chef.

Situated just a few blocks from the river Seine, the manor house also features a 100sq m garden complete with swimming pool for the boys.

The couple is planning to renovate the home, with sources saying they plan to base themselves there for many months each year.

While Kerr's social media account last week suggested the former Victoria's Secret beauty was at play in a summer garden with her dog Teddy - a post that confounded local media sitting in wait for Kerr in the Hunter Valley following news of her quarantine stumble - she had, in fact, flown into snowy Paris days earlier on board a Gulfstream jet with her husband, whose net worth has been put at $13bn.

Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel on February 18.

The Paris home is the jewel in the couple's existing property portfolio which also includes a $19m home in Brentwood, California and a $7.5m ranch in Pokolbin in the Hunter Valley.

It was at the Pokolbin property that Kerr was believed to be quarantining on October 5 when she ventured out to visit a relative in poor health.

The Saturday Telegraph has learned from sources close to the model she was visiting her paternal grandfather, Peter Kerr.

Mr Kerr has been receiving palliative care treatment at home and is in poor health.

Sources last week said Kerr was especially close to her grandfather and his wife, "Nanna" Anne Kerr, in whose name Kerr's younger brother Matt opened a restaurant in nearby Lovedale in 2015. "Nanna" Kerr is also unwell.

Originally published as Miranda Kerr fashions a Paris life in new $39m mansion