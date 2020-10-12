Mirani and Burdekin ballot paper draw revealed

The ballot orders for Mirani and Burdekin have been revealed.

THE ballot orders for the Mirani and Burdekin electorates have been drawn as candidates hit the hustings in earnest ahead of the October 31 election.

One Nation candidate and Mirani incumbent Stephen Andrew secured top spot in the electorate, which is being contested by seven political hopefuls.

Civil Liberties and Motorists Party’s Nick Byram followed in second while Labor’s candidate Shane Hamilton rounded out the top three.

LNP candidate Tracie Newitt was drawn fourth, followed consecutively by The Greens’ Ben Watkins, NQ First’s Jason Borg and Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party’s Tepepe Borg in seventh.

The eight-candidate ballot for the Burdekin electorate is led by the Animal Justice Party’s Dominique Thiriet and The Greens’ Jack Smith in second.

Labor’s Michael Brunker was drawn third, followed by Katter’s Australia Party’s Sam Cox and One Nation’s Clive Remmer in fifth.

Incumbent Burdekin MP and LNP candidate Dale Last was drawn sixth, followed by Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party’s Benjamin Wood and NQ First’s Carolyn Moriarty at the bottom of the ballot.

