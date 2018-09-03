MIDWIVES - they're the backbone of our labour ward. They're the ladies and men that stand up when we can't, make sure our plans are followed through and cry for us when tragedy strikes. But what about them? Jo Walsh talks to Jane Barry, clinical practitioner and midwife.

Miscarriages and stillbirths: a midwife's view

With personal experience in tragedy striking my own family, this subject is difficult to discuss. My experience was one of many but also different to unexpected stillborn babies.

Back in 2006, we found out that our baby had passed away in utero. We knew before we had to birth our baby that it had passed away. That's tough. I'm not going to lie, it's a difficult thing to go into, understanding that there's no joy at the end, no baby to cuddle and no celebration. Every bunch of flowers commiserates rather than celebrates.

But what about the mums and dads that go in expecting new life and walking out with the exact opposite? It's no doubt the biggest shock of their lives, something that's going to change them forever. Their family dynamic changed and dreams cruelly stolen.

And then, there are the midwives

Our midwife support system is incredible. From the first appointment, they're there. Every question, every measurement, every uncertainty. And, if you're lucky, those midwives will be present on the ward when you're delivering. They too have a bond to your baby.

So, what happens when tragedy strikes on the ward? Already emotionally drained from the labour support, jumping complicated hurdles as they approach and fighting for you and your baby, Jane Barry tells us how it once was and how it is now for the ones that are expected to know it all.

Although Jane is not currently on the labour ward, she's had extensive experience with birthing babies, helping families through and recalls some amazing moments in her time as a midwife.

There wasn't always such great support. Often midwives relied on each other for what is known as collegial support. It was an informal way to debrief and although this is still practiced, midwives now have a more formal way of helping them through the toughest days. There's employee assistance services and mental health support, which wasn't always recognised.

One moment that has stayed with Jane forever

As she recalls ...

"There was a beautiful baby boy born in 1986. He was a full-term, Mum had a healthy pregnancy and then sadly, a stillborn baby. He had the cord wrapped around his neck. The parents of the baby didn't have their camera in the ward so the midwife on duty called her own husband who dropped everything and brought the family camera in so they could have lasting memories of their baby. He was dressed with reverence and treated with the upmost respect. The family now have something to remember him by and midwives never forget these moments. No-one could have changed what happened on the ward that night and to forget him is entirely something else."

Jane also recalls witnessing the male obstetrician crying that night, proving that these things touch everyone and the bond that is forged is unbreakable.

Women in labour are sensitive

Jane remembers how women in labour are highly receptive and sensitive. Every midwife, every detail and every moment is recalled. She remembers her own labour, 25 years ago, like it was yesterday. She could even describe the tartan ribbon in the hair of the midwife, and how her hair was pulled back.

"Women in labour are sensitive to details. We're animals after all. Think of a cat. They're not going to have a litter on the main walkway, they find somewhere safe and comfortable to protect their young. Women are just the same."

At the end of the day, it's important to remember that midwives are humans too. They feel everything and although some might hide behind the clinical detachment, they go home and reflect on everything. Every conversation, every moment is remembered.

I'll leave you with a gorgeous quote from Jane;

"You may forget people's names but you won't forget how they make you feel. "

