Mischievous twins sharing adventures

TWIN SISTERS: Teresa Fabish and Lisa Harrison (and below) have just released their book Twin Sisters, highlighting the mischief and adventures they had growing up. Kristen Booth

THEIR mischievous adventures started on day one.

Teresa Fabish and Lisa Harrison are twins - but have different birth dates and were born in different towns.

Their mother gave birth to Lisa and was told she had a beautiful, healthy little girl.

She then told the nurse she still felt full, and after a check by the nurse she was made aware she had a second child inside.

The room was chaotic, and the doctor sent the expectant mother to the city. Twenty-two hours later, Teresa was born.

"I think I got lost, I got very bad directions,” MrsFabish joked.

Decades later, the ladies have compiled their life adventures into one easy-to-read hilarious book - Twin Sisters - sharing their true stories about their childhood and growing up, with valuable life lessons learned along the way.

Swapping classes, boyfriends and jobs, the twins have created a read for all ages.

Mrs Harrison said they wanted to encourage readers to chase their dreams.

"It's about chasing whatever you want to do,” she said.

"We wanted to work with a wildlife park, so we did everything we could to work towards that, and we did.

"It's all about chasing dreams, laugh at yourself, have fun, don't take life too seriously.”

When cleaning out their grandmother's house, MrsFabish said their mother found a box of letters the twins had written to their grandma throughout their childhood.

The sisters read through them and a decade later they are proud to present their work of art, with stories from birth until their late 20s when they parted ways and began the next chapter of their lives, got married and had children.

"It's taken us 10 years for this little baby (Twin Sisters),” Mrs Fabish said.

"They're hilarious, they are funny little letters. Most of it's just funny, but it's got great little morals.”

Mrs Harrison said it was a feel-good book.

"You can make mistakes and it doesn't matter,” she said.

"At the end of the day, as long as you can laugh about the mistakes and move on and learn.”

"It's a shame we didn't do much of that,” Mrs Fabish joked.

The book is suitable for all ages and genders, with the ladies testing it on their own children, who said they loved it.

"We've got teenage kids as well, so it's great to show that you can have goals and dreams and you can fulfil them,” Mrs Fabish said.

"We want readers to know they'll feel good when they read it.”

A local artist has been involved to create all the book's illustrations and 10per cent of every book sale will be donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Readers can pick it up and put it down and have a laugh.

Grab your copy of Twin Sisters from Emerald's Nogoa Newsagency or Genesis Hair Design.