Miss World tilting the battle for Jai Arrow's signature

THE South Sydney Rabbitohs aren't messing around this off-season as they eye off several stars to reload for the future.

And their hopes of luring one star away from the Gold Coast could be helped by his model girlfriend.

Jai Arrow comes out of contract after the 2020 season and has been earmarked as the man to help fill the void left behind by Greg Inglis, John Sutton and the Burgess brothers.

Arrow, 24, didn't re-sign with the Gold Coast Titans ahead of the November 1 deadline and is expected to attract offers of $850,000 a season and above as clubs line up to secure his services.

But his model girlfriend, Taylah Cannon, who was last year's Miss World Australia, could prove the biggest asset for the Rabbitohs as she has reportedly told friends a move to Sydney would help her career.

Cannon's management company, Vivien's Models, has previously stated it encourages its clients to make the move to Sydney if they want to "get to the next level".

Cannon holds the key to luring Arrow away.

"We recommend to all our models up here to move to our Vivien's Sydney branch if they want to get to the next level of their modelling career. Sydney would be great for Taylah," Vivien's Queensland manager Georgia Barclay said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Arrow is still weighing up where his future lies, but has said the duo will do "what's best for us" when it comes to deciding.

"I've definitely spoken to Taylah about it and she's open to it and knows there are better opportunities for her down in Sydney,'' Arrow told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Taylah and Jai could soon land in the Harbour City.

"I have to take that into consideration. We're partners and we consider ourselves a team. We'll do what's best for us."

The lure of Cannon elevating her modelling career in the Harbour City, along with the recent struggles of the Titans may make it impossible for the Gold Coast-born forward to remain up north.

The Titans have reportedly tabled a four-year, $3 million deal to keep Arrow for the long term, but the offer may be short of what Sydney clubs throw at him.

Living in Sydney would help boost Cannon’s modelling career.

Several teams have thrown their hat in the ring to try and secure Arrow for the future, with the Rabbitohs in a tussle alongside the Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks.

With a massive war chest at their disposal as well as Hollywood superstar owner Russell Crowe, the Rabbitohs will fancy their chances to nab Arrow and help Cannon take her modelling to even greater heights.

