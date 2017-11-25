Missed by community

GONE TOO SOON: Colin Dziewicki, with wife Debbie.

COLIN Joseph Dziewicki, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

When you look around Emerald and the surrounding district, there are many examples of Colin's endeavours.

Emerald in 1973 was dusty unsealed streets with very little kerb and channel. The town ended at Harris St, the showgrounds and the Nogoa River.

From where he sat in those early years in the council he could see the growth of Emerald and the need to provide and expand to meet Emerald's future needs.

Today Emerald has an excellent street system with sealed pavements, kerb and channel drainage and street plantings to soften the harshness of our climate.

Colin also had an enduring connection with the airport.

He cemented his relationship with the airport during the initial asphalt overlay. A continuous 24-hour operation, he took the midnight shift to supervise the progress and he thoroughly enjoyed being at the coalface.

Colin could see the growth of the Emerald district, the need to provide, expand and then to continue to upgrade to meet the future needs.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes says in an exciting period of change for Central Queensland and local government, Colin Dziewicki set high goals for himself and his teams.

"He was a natural leader and knew how to make people follow and believe that they were leading,” CrHayes said.

"As someone who was born here, I have seen the incredible changes that have taken Emerald from a small railway town to being a vibrant inland regional city.

"Men like Col Dziewicki made it so.

"There are many testimonials to the work that Col and his council team created but his favourite was the Emerald Airport. Col's vision made Emerald Airport one of the best in regional Australia and will remain a lasting legacy of Col's attention to detail.

None of the above could have happened without the lady in his life, Debbie, beside him.

After work ceased a huge void was in front of Colin. It was a natural progression for him to join the Rotary Club of Emerald Sunrise.

Whenever there was a sausage sizzle, Colin would be at the barbecue, having a ball, interacting and serving his community.

His involvement in Sunrise Rotary gave ample opportunity for him to continue valuable work and he embraced it.

The development of the Sunrise Park and Sunrise Rotary clubhouse are a testament to his determination to plan and provide for generations to come. This is his legacy.

Governor of Rotary Club of Emerald Sunrise Malcolm Saunders said the people of Emerald will remember Col as a leader in his community, a valued employee of the council, a dedicated family man and an all-round great person.

"My privilege was to know Col as a senior dedicated Rotarian and those other attributes soon became apparent,” he said.

"Col's attitude to Rotary was as his attitude to life itself: give it everything you have got and then give it a bit more.”