Police use drone to search for missing backpacker

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on May 31.

UPDATE: NSW Police are using a specialist drone as they continue to search for missing Belgian teenager Theo Hayez at a Byron Bay beach.

The 18-year-old was last seen leaving the Cheeky Monkey's bar about 11pm on Friday May 31.

The young traveller appeared to be headed towards his accommodation at the Wake Up! hostel north of town, where his passport and belongings were later found untouched.

It's thought he never made it, and Mr Hayez was reported missing to local police the following Thursday.

"Today, police will be utilising a specialist drone, while being assisted by NSW Surf Lifesaving from the water at Belongil Beach," a police spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Officers with assistance from SES volunteers and members of the community have conducted extensive land searches to the east and northeast of the town."

Mr Hayez's final known activity is believed to be sending a message to another friend in Belgium after midnight.

"It seems like he was still happy where he was at that time, so he might've met someone on the way to the backpackers or decided to go and lay on the beach for a bit, we don't know," friend Michael Dorkhom wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Something must've stopped him on the way to the backpackers since he would've reached (it) around 11.30pm on the Friday if he just had kept walking."

The search for Theo on Tuesday shifted to Belongil Beach, which is across the road from the backpackers' accommodation.

UPDATE: A GO Fund Me campaign to aid the search for missing Belgian teen Theo Hayez has raised more than $34,000.

More than 350 people have contributed to the fundraiser in less than 24 hours.

Theo has been missing since May 31 and a desperate search for him continues.

Theo's family are on their way to Australia and accommodation and food is being organised for them when they arrive.

This fundraiser is exclusively intended to help family and some friends to go to Australia.

EARLIER: THE family of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez have set up a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to support the search party looking for the 18-year-old in Byron Bay.

As day three of the search for Theo comes to a close, the online campaign is being circulated through social media in the hopes of raising money to help look for the Belgian teen who was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay on May 31.

Theo's cousin, Lisa Hayez, who posted the online campaign on social media pages today, said she hoped people would continue to support the efforts in trying to find her cousin.

While the GoFundMe campaign is in French, Lisa translated it for social media.

"We unfortunately haven't found Theo yet," the post said.

"His parents are still in Belgium and try to come here as soon as possible.

"Thank you so much for all these shares and your help it's incredible, and I'm telling you guys we're going find him."

Theo was expected to fly home to Belgium this week.

"He went to Byron Bay a little more than a week before he was due to fly home," the post read.

"On Saturday June 1, in the early hours of the morning, without any reason, all contact stopped.

"His family alerted the police. Theo has disappeared - his backpack and passport were left at his accommodation, the backpackers hostel Wake Up.

"His phone is off, he has not used his cards. Days before his disappearance, he told his family that he was impatient to come home. We have grave concerns for his safety.

"His family in Belgium are on their way.

"This funding campaign has been set up exclusively to support the effort to find any trace, any clue that could lead us to our boy."

The campaign has so far raised more more than $11,000.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/hkpub-retrouver-find-theo-byron-bay-australie