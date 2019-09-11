Menu
Have you seen Christopher?
News

Have you seen this missing Bundaberg man?

Crystal Jones
by
11th Sep 2019 11:52 AM

POLICE are urging the public to help out after an Avenell Heights man went missing more than a month ago.

Christopher Mcintosh, 35, was last seen on Morshead St around 12pm on September 3.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Mcintosh is described as caucasian, about 172cm tall, with a proportionate build.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured T-shirt, dark coloured shorts and white joggers.

He is known to ride a red and black push bike.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444. 

editors picks missing persons
Bundaberg News Mail

