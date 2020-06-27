Menu
MISSING: Have you seen teenage girl?

Lachlan McIvor
27th Jun 2020 9:40 AM | Updated: 11:04 AM

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Eastern Heights.

The teenage girl was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen leaving a Cemetary Road address on Thursday, June 18.

The teenager is described as caucasian, about 165cm tall, slim build and has blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark hoodie.

Police hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this teenage girl or has any information on her whereabouts to come forward and speak to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2001311249 within the online suspicious activity form.

